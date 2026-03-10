'90 Day Fiancé' Star Michael Ilesanmi Settles Divorce From Angela

Play video content Instagram/@mykol_01

The divorce battle between "90 Day Fiancé" stars Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi is finally settled ... TMZ has learned.

In a video shared Tuesday, Michael says, "Single life, here I come!"

The accompanying caption reads, "Finally official -- divorced. Thank you to everyone who supported me along the way. I appreciate you all. New chapter begins."

Court records, seen by TMZ, confirm that their settlement agreement took place today.

The estranged couple reportedly wed January 27, 2020, in Nigeria and subsequently lived in the U.S. at Angela's home in Georgia. By 2024, Michael was rumored to have gone missing from Angela's home after admitting to cheating on her.

Later, Michael accused Angela of subjecting him to an "abusive situation," according to In Touch.