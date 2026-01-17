Leida Margaretha Charged with 24 Felonies in Wisconsin

"90 Day Fiancé" star Leida Margaretha is in some serious trouble with the state of Wisconsin ... which has filed 24 felony charges against her.

Leida -- who was arrested for bail jumping in 2025 -- has been hit with charges including 7 counts of bail jumping, 6 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of forgery and 1 count of stealing between $10,000 and $100,000 from a business, according to online records. Prosecutors say she committed the crimes between November 2023 and March 2024.

She has a court hearing scheduled for February 18, but has not been arrested as of this reporting. TMZ has reached out to Leida and the prosecuting attorney for comment ... so far, no word back.

These aren't the first felony charges against Leida ... Wisconsin filed 2 counts of identity theft against her back in September 2025 and a count of bail jumping in July. She was additionally charged with mistreating animals, domestic abuse and bail jumping in January of last year.

As you know, she is also estranged from her husband Eric Rosenbrook -- the pair had a notoriously tumultuous relationship on "90 Day Fiancé." She even filed to legally separate from Eric last year ... but swiftly asked the court to dismiss her petition.

We broke the story in July 2025 that Eric was arrested for allegedly slapping his fellow TLC star while drunk ... and he confirmed at the time they were no longer together.