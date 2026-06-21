Paget Brewster Lashes Out at TV Critic After Negative Review, Apologizes

Paget Brewster seemingly lost her 'criminal mind' for a moment ... tearing into a reviewer just doing her job -- though she issued an apology shortly after.

Here's the deal ... Shealyn Scott -- a senior writer for Screenrant -- wrote a review about "Criminal Minds: Evolution" titled "Paramount+'s Criminal Minds Format Change Finally Backfires."

In the article, Shealyn does what critics do -- critiquing the show's downgrade from 20+ episode seasons to 10-episode affairs on the streaming site. It's really her only gripe ... so it may have floored her when Paget called her out on social.

PB wrote on X, "You’re young. You don’t know that bad pics and bad reviews can lead to 350 people losing their jobs. Sell vintage. Work at a shelter. Do something better than what you do now. Because right now you suck.”

Regarding the "bad pics" Screenrant used ... they're all approved stills from the show CBS has put out for situations just like this one -- so, her issue should be with the network's PR department, not the writer.

Hi guys, I was mean to Shealyn Scott last night and I profoundly regret it. Shame on me for insulting a human being for doing their job. I’m very sorry, Shealyn. And I’m sorry to those who follow me that you saw me behave like that. Turns out, last night, I sucked. @pagetpaget

Fast-forward to Sunday, and it seems Paget may have realized she went too far ... acknowledging she was mean to Shealyn and really regrets it.

She writes, "Shame on me for insulting a human being for doing their job. I’m very sorry, Shealyn. And I’m sorry to those who follow me that you saw me behave like that. Turns out, last night, I sucked.”