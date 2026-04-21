Kash Patel Fires Back At 'Fake News Mafia' Over Excessive Drinking Claims
Kash Patel To 'Fake News Mafia' I Work Hard, I Don't Work Drunk!!!
Published
Kash Patel is lashing out at what he calls the "fake news mafia" after a report alleged he has an alcohol abuse problem.
The FBI director took some pointed shots at the media Tuesday after filing a $250 million defamation lawsuit on Monday following an unflattering article about him in The Atlantic magazine.
Patel denied reports he shows up to work drunk or sometimes doesn't show up at all ... claiming he is working more days than his predecessors.
President Trump's FBI director also warned the media they would be sued too if they lie about him ... and he said the hit piece is proof he's doing a good job.