Kash Patel Fires Back At 'Fake News Mafia' Over Excessive Drinking Claims

Kash Patel is lashing out at what he calls the "fake news mafia" after a report alleged he has an alcohol abuse problem.

The FBI director took some pointed shots at the media Tuesday after filing a $250 million defamation lawsuit on Monday following an unflattering article about him in The Atlantic magazine.

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Patel denied reports he shows up to work drunk or sometimes doesn't show up at all ... claiming he is working more days than his predecessors.