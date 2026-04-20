FBI Director Kash Patel Sues The Atlantic Magazine Over Alcohol Abuse Story

Kash Patel is suing a magazine and a journalist for defamation over a story claiming the FBI director has "alarmed colleagues with episodes of excessive drinking and unexplained absences."

Patel filed suit Monday against The Atlantic and the woman who wrote the article, Sarah Fitzpatrick ... and he's going after them for $250 million in damages.

The story was published Friday with the headline "Kash Patel's Erratic Behavior Could Cost Him His Job" ... and in Patel's lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, he takes issue with what he claims are "numerous false and defamatory statements of fact."

Patel denies what The Atlantic reported about his alleged drinking problem -- he says he does NOT drink to excess -- and also refutes reporting about an alleged incident on April 10 when he reportedly thought he had been fired.

The story headline has since changed ... as of Monday morning, it reads, "The FBI Director Is MIA" ... but the browser tab still has the longer title.