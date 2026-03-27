Kash Patel's Personal Email Compromised by Iran-Linked Hackers

You've Got Mail ... And It's Been Hacked!!!

FBI Director Kash Patel has been attacked -- or rather, his personal email has been -- because his account just got compromised by suspected Iran-linked hackers.

According to multiple reports ... the hacker group Handala Hack ​Team claimed responsibility for the cyber invasion -- and said Patel "will now find his ​name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

Reuters reviewed some material from the alleged Patel account, uploaded by the group ... which reportedly was a mix of personal and work correspondence ​between ​2010 ⁠and 2019.

A Justice Department official confirmed to the news outlet that ​Patel's account was hacked ... but offered no details about what was taken -- or the investigation into the perpetrators.