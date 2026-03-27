Kash Patel's Personal Email Compromised by Iran-Linked Hackers
FBI Director Kash Patel You've Got Mail ... And It's Been Hacked!!!
FBI Director Kash Patel has been attacked -- or rather, his personal email has been -- because his account just got compromised by suspected Iran-linked hackers.
According to multiple reports ... the hacker group Handala Hack Team claimed responsibility for the cyber invasion -- and said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."
Reuters reviewed some material from the alleged Patel account, uploaded by the group ... which reportedly was a mix of personal and work correspondence between 2010 and 2019.
A Justice Department official confirmed to the news outlet that Patel's account was hacked ... but offered no details about what was taken -- or the investigation into the perpetrators.
The cyber attack struck as the Iran War carries on ... while President Trump claims ongoing talks to end the conflict have been successful.