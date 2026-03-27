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Kash Patel's Personal Email Compromised by Iran-Linked Hackers

FBI Director Kash Patel You've Got Mail ... And It's Been Hacked!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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FBI Director Kash Patel has been attacked -- or rather, his personal email has been -- because his account just got compromised by suspected Iran-linked hackers.

According to multiple reports ... the hacker group Handala Hack ​Team claimed responsibility for the cyber invasion -- and said Patel "will now find his ​name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

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Reuters reviewed some material from the alleged Patel account, uploaded by the group ... which reportedly was a mix of personal and work correspondence ​between ​2010 ⁠and 2019.

Kash Patel Through The Years
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A Justice Department official confirmed to the news outlet that ​Patel's account was hacked ... but offered no details about what was taken -- or the investigation into the perpetrators.

The cyber attack struck as the Iran War carries on ... while President Trump claims ongoing talks to end the conflict have been successful.

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