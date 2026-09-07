'South Park' Mocks Donald Trump After Winning Emmy

Here's the Emmy You Never Won!!!

"South Park" just added another Emmy to its trophy case ... and immediately handed President Trump the punchline.

The Comedy Central series won Outstanding Animated Program Sunday for "Sermon On The 'Mount," an episode that heavily satirized Trump and even depicted him in bed with Satan.

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After the win, the show's social media account posted an image of its animated Trump clutching the trophy with the message, "You finally got your Emmy."

The joke goes back to Trump's history with the awards -- "The Apprentice" scored Emmy nominations in 2004 and 2005 but never took home the trophy, something Trump has publicly complained about over the years.

Sunday's victory marked "South Park's" fifth Emmy in the animated program category.