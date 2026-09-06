Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool a Mess Again After D.C. Storms

One Mess After Another Since Makeover

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is looking rough again ... after powerful storms turned the already-troubled tourist attraction into an even bigger mess.

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Fencing and black tarp surrounding the closed-off pool have toppled over, mucking up the view ... with parts of the barrier spilling into the water and leaving the area looking battered and disheveled.

Recent storms hammered D.C. with heavy rain and powerful winds ... knocking down trees and sending debris flying across the District -- and the Reflecting Pool wasn't spared.

Of course, it's just the latest headache for the famous landmark after its multimillion-dollar makeover became a months-long saga.

As TMZ previously reported ... the pool developed algae and its new blue coating began peeling shortly after the renovation. President Donald Trump blamed vandals for some of the damage, leading to arrests -- but prosecutors later dropped the felony case against former Olympian David Hearn after concluding the installation itself was flawed.

Trump has continued insisting vandalism played a role ... and the administration recently shelled out more millions to tackle the pool's algae problem.