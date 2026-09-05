U.S. CENTCOM Shares Shocking Video From Attack on Iranian Oil Tankers

Play video content Video: Centcom X/@CENTCOM

United States Central Command has gone far beyond an eye for an eye ... choosing to inflict even more pain when responding to an attack.

CENTCOM released video of an attack on 3 Iranian oil tankers ... which it says was a response to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps firing at 2 American ships.

Check out the clip ... the sea lights up -- with missiles blowing several targets to smithereens.

The organization captioned the X post of the attacks with a message from CENTCOM Commander, Admiral Brad Cooper ... “Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours. We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet.”

According to CENTCOM ... the military attacked the 3 ships after the IRGC allegedly launched ballistic missiles at 2 U.S. Navy vessels. The two ships were not damaged in the attack attempt, CENTCOM states. In its responding attack, CENTCOM claims to have permanently disabled two ships and completely destroyed the third.

CENTCOM alleges the three ships are part of "a multibillion-dollar shadow network that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies."

As you know ... the Trump administration has made it a habit to show successful military strikes in both the Middle East and against alleged drug smugglers coming from Latin America.