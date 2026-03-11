New Video Shows U.S. Strikes Against Iran's Ballistic Missile, Drone Capabilities

Play video content

The United States military says it has struck more than 5,500 targets inside Iran since Operation Epic Fury began ... and we've got a new look at some of those strikes.

U.S. Central Command, which is responsible for American military activities in the Middle East, released new video Wednesday showing Iranian targets being blown to smithereens.

The footage shows the U.S. carrying out strikes on moving vehicles, underground bunkers, ballistic missile launchers, and more.

CENTCOM says the strikes have helped cripple Iran's ability to launch its own ballistic missiles and drones.

