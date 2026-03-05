Sam Asghari Talks Family and Friends in Iran Amid U.S, Israel Strikes

Play video content CNN

Sam Asghari is speaking out about the impact the U.S. and Israel missile strikes on Iran are having on his immediate family in the country … saying it’s heartbreaking to watch such devastation unfold, even if it ultimately leads to regime change.

Speaking to CNN Thursday, the Iranian-American actor noted the situation is brutal ... especially for people still in Iran, like some of his friends and family members ... and it's tough for others who fled the country decades ago after the now-deposed regime took power and forced its ideology onto the nation.

As you know, the U.S. joined Israel last weekend in a massive military operation targeting Iran ... a mission that ultimately killed the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Sam has made it clear in recent days he’s not mourning Khamenei’s death ... but in this latest interview he stressed that war should never be the answer -- even when people want change.