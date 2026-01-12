Sam Asghari Proudly Reps Roots, Waves Iranian Flag at L.A. Protest

Play video content Instagram/@samasghari

Sam Asghari went all in for his roots ... storming the streets of Los Angeles to stand loud, proud, and unmissable in support of the Iranian people.

In an IG video posted Sunday night, the Iranian-born model showed himself waving the Iranian flag shoulder to shoulder with massive crowds in L.A., home to one of the largest Iranian-American communities in the country.

Sam and the crowd gathered near the federal building in Westwood ... making it clear they were pushing back against political repression and calling for regime change among all the protests and chaos that have erupted in Iran.

IYDK, protesters in Iran are demanding change amid a crushing economic crisis and brutal crackdowns ... with human rights groups claiming more than 500 people have been killed in recent days.