Man Drives U-Haul Truck Into Iranian Protest, On Video

Los Angeles U-Haul Truck Plows Through Crowd of Iranian Protesters

By TMZ Staff
Published
X / Susan Shoshana / X/@shahinnajafi80

A man drove a U-Haul truck straight through a crowd of protesters in Los Angeles Sunday ... and the event and aftermath was caught on tape.

In videos uploaded to socials, people protesting against the regime in Iran can be heard screaming as the massive vehicle bulldozes straight through the group ... seemingly without regard for the human beings in the way.

In another clip, cops can be seen snatching the man out of the vehicle.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... no one was injured despite reports to the contrary. We're told the driver remains in custody.

If you don't know ... people in Iran have taken to the streets over their economic crisis -- and human rights activist groups say more than 500 people have been killed over the last few days.

Story developing...

