Man Drives U-Haul Truck Into Iranian Protest, On Video

A man drove a U-Haul truck straight through a crowd of protesters in Los Angeles Sunday ... and the event and aftermath was caught on tape.

In videos uploaded to socials, people protesting against the regime in Iran can be heard screaming as the massive vehicle bulldozes straight through the group ... seemingly without regard for the human beings in the way.

JUST IN: Several injured after U-Haul truck drives through protest in Los Angelespic.twitter.com/3qGbO3SYsX — BNO News (@BNONews) January 11, 2026 @BNONews

In another clip, cops can be seen snatching the man out of the vehicle.

WATCH: Police arrest the driver of U-Haul truck, who drove through Iran protest in Los Angeles, California. pic.twitter.com/MgrjJTZ8s7 — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) January 12, 2026 @Breaking_4_News

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... no one was injured despite reports to the contrary. We're told the driver remains in custody.

If you don't know ... people in Iran have taken to the streets over their economic crisis -- and human rights activist groups say more than 500 people have been killed over the last few days.