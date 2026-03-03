Iranian Drone Strikes Near U.S. Consulate in Dubai, Sparking Blaze, on Video

Play video content X/@omar_quraishi

A suspected Iranian drone strike near the U.S. Consulate in Dubai sparked a raging fire Tuesday night, according to multiple reports ... and the aftermath was caught on video.

Footage of the explosion soon began flooding socials today, showing the building light up in an orange glow before erupting in a fireball in the UAE city.

The Dubai Media Office later confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the U.S. consulate had been successfully contained, NBC News reports.

They wrote, "Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported."

The strike comes after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in the Saudi capital of Riyadh last night. There were no reported injuries in that strike either.

As you know ... the attacks are in response to the U.S. and Israel carrying out a joint strike on Iran over the weekend which left the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dead.

President Donald Trump has suggested the attacks could last for weeks -- or longer -- leading some celebrities in the Middle East to start planning a return to the States.

