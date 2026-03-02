Military Wife Calls Iran Strikes a Distraction, Fears for Her Husband's Life

Play video content TMZ.com

The wife of an active military member currently deployed in the Middle East is sounding the alarm ... saying the Trump administration’s strikes on Iran feel like a dangerous distraction

Kendall Brown joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday, saying more American service members are speaking out than ever before -- with many echoing the same thought this has less to do with protecting Americans and more to do with deflecting from issues in the United States.

Catch the whole clip -- 'cause Kendall talks in-depth about how her husband is deeply unhappy with the situation, and she’s terrified he could end up paying the ultimate price for politics. As you know, the administration launched attacks on Iran Saturday with Israel's assistance.

Kendall says living with the uncertainty is brutal -- every ring of the doorbell sparks fear that it could be devastating news.

She tells us ... "This administration is putting the troops at risk unnecessarily, and criticizing the administration is supporting the troops."