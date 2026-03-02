Texas Mass Shooter May Have Terrorism Ties, Photographed With Long Gun

The Texas mass shooter who killed 2 people and injured 14 others had potential ties to terrorism ... as new footage has emerged showing the horrific aftermath of the attack, according to media reports.

Ndiaga Diagne -- a 53-year-old American citizen born in Senegal -- went on an early Sunday morning shooting rampage at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden in Austin, TX ... leaving a trail of dead and wounded in his wake, police said.

Play video content Nathan Comeaux/AP

Video surfaced online capturing the chaotic scene after the shooting, with paramedics giving CPR to victims on the ground.

CBS News reports Diagne used a handgun and a rifle to carry out his lone-wolf attack, while sporting a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words, "Property of Allah."

Fox News obtained a photo of the alleged suspect holding the long gun at his side during the rampage that ended when responding officers shot and killed Diagne.

During a Sunday press conference, FBI Acting Special Agent Alex Doran said investigators found evidence on Diagne and inside his vehicle that indicates he had a "potential nexus to terrorism."

CBS News said investigators issued a search warrant at Diagne's home, where they discovered an Iranian flag and photos of Iranian leaders, as well as a Quran inside his vehicle.

The outlet also reports ... Diagne had previous mental health issues and may have been self-radicalized, as investigators probe whether he was influenced by extremist ideology.