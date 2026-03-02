Texas Mass Shooter May Have Terrorism Ties, Photographed With Long Gun
Texas Mass Shooting New Video Shows Chilling Aftermath ... Investigators Eye Possible Terrorism Motive
The Texas mass shooter who killed 2 people and injured 14 others had potential ties to terrorism ... as new footage has emerged showing the horrific aftermath of the attack, according to media reports.
Ndiaga Diagne -- a 53-year-old American citizen born in Senegal -- went on an early Sunday morning shooting rampage at Buford's Backyard Beer Garden in Austin, TX ... leaving a trail of dead and wounded in his wake, police said.
Video surfaced online capturing the chaotic scene after the shooting, with paramedics giving CPR to victims on the ground.
CBS News reports Diagne used a handgun and a rifle to carry out his lone-wolf attack, while sporting a sweatshirt emblazoned with the words, "Property of Allah."
Fox News obtained a photo of the alleged suspect holding the long gun at his side during the rampage that ended when responding officers shot and killed Diagne.
During a Sunday press conference, FBI Acting Special Agent Alex Doran said investigators found evidence on Diagne and inside his vehicle that indicates he had a "potential nexus to terrorism."
CBS News said investigators issued a search warrant at Diagne's home, where they discovered an Iranian flag and photos of Iranian leaders, as well as a Quran inside his vehicle.
The outlet also reports ... Diagne had previous mental health issues and may have been self-radicalized, as investigators probe whether he was influenced by extremist ideology.
The mass shooting comes on the heels of the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran that killed the country's supreme leader and other top officials. It's unclear if Diagne was motivated by those strikes.