Mass Shooting at Texas Bar Leaves 3 Dead, 14 Injured

A routine weekend on Austin's West 6th Street turned into a nightmare early Sunday when gunfire erupted, leaving at least three people dead and dozens injured.

Buford's Backyard Beer Garden was packed near closing time with hundreds of people out for drinks and dancing when a male suspect opened fire just before 2 AM in the entertainment district near the University of Texas.

Witnesses described an explosion of panic as shots rang out, sending crowds sprinting for cover. Emergency crews flooded the scene within a minute of the first 911 calls.

Police say officers encountered the armed suspect and returned fire, killing him at the scene. At least 14 people were rushed to nearby hospitals, with several in critical condition. Some reports suggest the total injured could be closer to 17-20 as authorities continue to confirm details.