Man Shot and Killed by Secret Service At President Trump's Mar-a-Lago

A man in his early 20s was shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service agents after breaching the secure perimeter at President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property early Sunday morning.

The U.S. Secret Service says the incident unfolded around 1:30 AM near the north gate of the Palm Beach estate.

According to officials, the man was observed near the property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can. Secret Service agents, along with a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, confronted him and shots were fired during the encounter.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities tell us no Secret Service personnel or Palm Beach County deputies were injured.

The shooting is now under investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

In accordance with agency policy, the Secret Service agents involved in the shooting have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.