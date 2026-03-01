Lindsay Lohan, Family 'Safe' Amid Escalating Conflict in Middle East

Lindsay Lohan and her family are okay following the strikes on Dubai by Iran ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the actress, her husband Bader Shammas and their son, Luai, are safe.

Lindsay has been living in Dubai since 2015 ... and, she and Bader started seeing each other in 2020. They got engaged in 2021, married the following year and welcomed Luai the year after that.

Lohan -- who recently appeared on the cover of Vogue Arabia -- previously revealed she loves living in Dubai because of the "serenity and peace" she's found away from the paprazzi while living in the country.

As you know ... Iran has fired a series of retaliatory strikes after the United States and Israel attacked nuclear facilities and other key strategic sites in the country.

On Sunday, Iranian State media confirmed the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- the country's president and Supreme Leader from 1981 until he died.