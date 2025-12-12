Lindsay Lohan Posts Teaser of Her Debut as Future Maggie on 'The Simpsons'

Lindsay Lohan has ignited a wave of online excitement after posting a brief teaser clip of her voicing a grown-up version of Maggie Simpson on The Simpsons.

The short video shared to her social media offers just enough to set the internet buzzing -- without giving away much about the episode set to air this Sunday on Fox.

The clip, only a few seconds long, features the moment where "Future Maggie" speaks for the first time in the show's history.

Lohan posted an announcement with the caption "What a dream come true to be part of this iconic family" ... prior to dropping the clip of her lending her voice to Springfield’s famously silent baby.

The Simpsons series has previously experimented with flash-forwards showing Maggie as an accomplished musician or a high-powered executive ... but her adult speaking voice has rarely been explored -- until now.