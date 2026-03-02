Guys Bragged About Iran Strikes at D.C. Happy Hour Minutes After Trump Got Greenlight

Play video content TMZ.com

Some people in D.C. don't seem to be taking the Iran strikes seriously -- or treating them as classified -- because attorney Mark Geragos saw Washington power players boasting about the attack immediately after it was greenlit.

As we reported ... Mark was at Joe's Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab getting something to eat and preparing to do the "2 Angry Men" podcast with Harvey Levin when, just before 3:45 PM ET he heard a table boasting about U.S.'s imminent plan to bomb Iran.

But get this ... President Donald Trump reportedly got the greenlight for Operation Epic Fury at 3:38 PM ET. So who were these guys who had this super sensitive information within 7 minutes of it happening? Mark told Charles Latibeaudiere he doesn't know, but they were pretty cavalier.

Mark heard one of the guys break out into song. He started singing "Bomb Bomb Iran" to the tune of The Beach Boys' "Barbara Ann."

As you know ... the joint attack from the U.S. and Israel began Saturday, reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and hundreds more.

Donald Trump has said the attacks could last weeks or even longer.