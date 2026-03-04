Submarine Blows Up Iranian Warship in Video Released by Dept. of War

Play video content Department of War

The Department of War's projecting strength amid an ongoing attack on Iran ... now sharing a clip of a submarine blowing an Iranian warship sky high ... but in the Indian Ocean.

The agency formerly known as the U.S. Department of Defense posted video to social media Wednesday morning showing the scene through the sub's periscope ... following the attack off the coast of Sri Lanka.

In the crosshairs is the Iranian warship IRIS Dena ... which suddenly explodes in a huge ball of flame. Water sprays up after the impact of the torpedo ... and smoke billows from the back of the Iranian craft.

.@SECWAR “In the Indian Ocean—an American submarine sunk an Iranian warship, that thought it was safe in international waters.



Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo—Quiet Death.



The first sinking of an enemy ship by a torpedo since World War 2. Like in that war—back when we were… pic.twitter.com/Y97YQBxQza @DOWResponse

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth spoke about the attack during a press conference this morning ... explaining the ship was sitting in the Indian Ocean in "safe international waters."

He referred to the torpedo destruction as a "quiet death" and noted this is the first submarine attack on a warship since World War II by the United States.

According to The Associated Press -- citing Sri Lankan authorities -- 32 people on Iran's war ship were rescued from the water Wednesday. Others died, though the local authorities didn't say how many.

As you know ... over the weekend, Israel and the United States launched a series of strikes against Iran -- one of which killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran responded to the attacks by launching a series of strikes at neighboring countries allied with the United States and Israel, adding to the rapid destabilization of the region.