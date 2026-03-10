Remnants of U.S.-Made Missile Reportedly Photographed Near Iran School Strike

While Donald Trump initially blamed Iran for an attack on an Iranian elementary school last month, evidence appears to be mounting that the school may have been inadvertently hit by a U.S. missile during a strike targeting an adjacent naval base.

The New York Times reports that Iranian state media claims to have found remnants of an American Tomahawk cruise missile near the ruins of the February 28 strike, which reportedly killed 175 people who were mostly children.

The NYT says they analyzed photos of the recovered missile's parts and determined it to bear the markings of an American missile.

On Monday, Trump repeated his assertion that Iran was behind the strike, claiming that Iran also has Tomahawks, but according to NYT, that's not true. The publication reports the only other countries known to have Tomahawk missiles are Australia and Britain.