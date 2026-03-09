James Carville Says Expletive-Laced Trump Rant Was Cathartic

Play video content TMZ.com

Veteran political strategist James Carville stopped by "TMZ Live" Monday after his controversial 12-minute takedown of Donald Trump over the weekend ... and he told us, he doesn't regret a thing.

ICYMI ... in a video for Politicon posted Saturday, Carville went on a rant, calling Trump a "fat f***," and he proudly proclaimed he's afflicted with "Trump Derangement Syndrome" -- an illness he said doesn't need a cure.

"I don't want to get better. I want to get worse," Carville said in the tirade. "I want to hate him more."

When we asked him if he thought his diatribe would be effective, he told us that wasn't the point.

He said, "I don't know if it's politically advantageous, but for me, it's cathartic. It just felt so good saying that."

According to Carville, he speaks for many Americans who feel the same way, and his words may have "made them feel better to get through the day."