'Halo' Actor Demands Trump's White House Remove Voice From 'War Porn' Video

"Halo" voice actor Steve Downes -- who plays Master Chief in the video game franchise -- wants to pull the plug on the White House using his voice to promote their war in Iran.

Downes slammed Donald Trump's administration in a post on X, writing ... "It has come to my attention that there is at least one propaganda video circulating that was either produced or at the very least endorsed by the White House that uses images of Master Chief and uses my voice to support the war in Iran."

He continued ... "Let me make this crystal clear: I did not participate in nor was I consulted, nor do I endorse the use of my voice in this video, or the message it conveys."

"I demand that the producers of this disgusting and juvenile war porn remove my voice immediately," he added. As you know, the administration began launching attacks against Iran with the help of Israel on the last day of February.

Downes joins a growing list of celebs who are speaking out against being included in the clip. Previously, Ben Stiller denounced the use of "Tropic Thunder" scenes in the video.

Stiller posted, "Hey White House, please remove the 'Tropic Thunder' clip. We never gave you permission and have no interest in being a part of your propaganda machine. War is not a movie."

The motto of the video seems to be "Justice the American Way" despite featuring characters like Maximus Meridius from "Gladiator" and William Wallace from "Braveheart" -- neither of which are American.