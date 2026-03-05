Sunny Hostin and Elisabeth Hasselbeck Spar Over Iran War on 'The View'

Play video content ABC

America, Israel and Iran aren't the only ones at war ... Sunny Hostin and Elisabeth Hasselbeck also waged a war of words over President Trump's latest conflict in the Middle East.

Check out this heated debate between Sunny and Elisabeth on Thursday's episode of "The View" ... they're going back and forth over Trump's authority to start a war with Iran.

Sunny says Trump is acting like a "king" by taking military action in Iran without Congressional approval ... but Elisabeth said Trump's just following a precedent set by Barack Obama and others.

Whoopi Goldberg had to rein in the warring women before things went completely off the rails.