Sunny Hostin and Elisabeth Hasselbeck Spar Over Iran War on 'The View'
America, Israel and Iran aren't the only ones at war ... Sunny Hostin and Elisabeth Hasselbeck also waged a war of words over President Trump's latest conflict in the Middle East.
Check out this heated debate between Sunny and Elisabeth on Thursday's episode of "The View" ... they're going back and forth over Trump's authority to start a war with Iran.
Sunny says Trump is acting like a "king" by taking military action in Iran without Congressional approval ... but Elisabeth said Trump's just following a precedent set by Barack Obama and others.
Whoopi Goldberg had to rein in the warring women before things went completely off the rails.
Elisabeth is back on "The View" as a guest host filling in for Alyssa Farah, who is on maternity leave. Elisabeth left the show back in 2013 for Fox News after previously being sued in 2009 over plagiarism issues.