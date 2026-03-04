Whoopi Goldberg, Elisabeth Hasselbeck Argue Over ICE, Masks on 'The View'

You Don't Like ICE Masks?!? Dems Are Party of Masks!!!

Elisabeth Hasselbeck had quite the comeback for Whoopi Goldberg after Whoopi said she had a problem with immigration agents hiding their faces ... telling Whoopi her own political party is the "party of masks."

The comment audibly shocked "The View" audience Wednesday during a heated segment about immigration ... with Elisabeth and Whoopi going back in forth.

Whoopi was talking about ICE agents approaching people on the street with their faces covered ... when Elisabeth fired back with a throwback jab.

Elisabeth shifted the conversation back to 2020, referencing the COVID pandemic and mask mandates ... claiming Democrats "forced masks on everybody in the United States."

She told Whoopi ... "Like I don't want to hear, 'You can't see my face.' I just can't. I love you, but I can't."

Whoopi steered things back to the current immigration enforcement crisis and made clear she was talking about ICE raids against folks taking their kids to school ... and Elisabeth admitted it was a "fair" point.