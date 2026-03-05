White House Uses ‘Call of Duty’ Footage Promoting Iran Strikes, in Video

The White House is flexing its muscles in the escalating conflict with Iran ... sharing a highlight video of U.S. strikes that bizarrely opens with footage from the video game "Call of Duty."

The new video, posted on the White House's official X account Wednesday, kicks off with animation that appears to be from “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III” -- showing a player activating a “killstreak” -- before cutting to real footage of U.S. missiles hitting targets in Iran.

For those unfamiliar ... a “killstreak” in the popular video game is triggered when a player racks up a string of eliminations -- or kills -- without dying. The “COD” animation used by the White House specifically depicts the moment a player reaches 30 straight kills without dying ... unlocking a massive missile strike designed to wipe out the opposing team.

The real-life missile footage that follows was released by U.S. Central Command, showing missiles striking targets in Iran during the military operation.

Needless to say ... the video is raising plenty of eyebrows and creating major buzz -- already pulling in more than 36 million views on X as of Thursday morning.

This isn’t the first time the Trump Administration has used video games to push its message ... with the Department of Homeland Security previously using the “Pokémon” theme song -- “Gotta Catch ’Em All” -- in the background of a video showing ICE raids, as well as a recruiting post featuring an image from "Halo."