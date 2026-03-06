Ben Stiller Blasts White House for Using 'Tropic Thunder' Clip

Ben Stiller is ripping the White House for using a clip from "Tropic Thunder" in a social media post promoting America's war capabilities.

The "Tropic Thunder" director and star quote-tweeted a video mashup from the White House's official X account and told them to remove a brief clip from his satirical comedy.

JUSTICE THE AMERICAN WAY. 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/0502N6a3rL @WhiteHouse

The brief "Tropic Thunder" reference is a clip of Tom Cruise's character dancing. A bunch of other blockbusters and video games are featured in the mashup.

Ben says the White House does NOT have permission to pull from "Tropic Thunder" and he says he doesn't want his movie being used as "part of your propaganda machine."

The White House uploaded the post Thursday and it's got over 28 million views.

Bottom line from Ben ... "War is not a movie."