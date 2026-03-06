Ben Stiller's 'Born to Bowl' Star Cameron Crowe Arrested on Drug Charges

Professional bowler Cameron "Cam" Crowe -- who is featured in Ben Stiller's upcoming HBO documentary "Born to Bowl" -- has been arrested on drug-related charges, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement tells TMZ ... 24-year-old Crowe was booked into the Hamilton County Jail in Indiana Thursday just before 2 PM and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine. He was arrested during a traffic stop by the Carmel Police Department, we're told.

He was released Thursday.

TMZ has reached out to Crowe for comment ... so far, no word back.

As we told you, the PBA Tour player is highlighted in Stiller's upcoming HBO doc, which is set to debut March 16. It's a five-part series that will release one episode a week through mid-April.

The bowling journeys of Kyle Troup, Anthony Simonsen, E.J. Tackett and Jason Belmonte will also be chronicled.