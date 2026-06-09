U.S. Strikes Iran After Trump Vowed Retaliation For Downed Apache Helicopter

U.S. Strikes Back After Helicopter Shot Down

The United States military is firing back at Iran ... after President Trump said the Iranians shot down a U.S. military helicopter and vowed to retaliate.

U.S. forces began launching "self-defense strikes" against Iran at 5 PM ET Tuesday ... according to an X post from U.S. Central Command.

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Central Command says the strikes are being launched at Trump's direction in response to his claim that Iran downed a U.S. Army Apache helicopter Monday as it flew over the Strait of Hormuz.

CENTCOM adds ... "The mission is a proportional response to unjustified Iranian aggression."

As we previously reported, Trump went on Truth Social earlier to claim Iran had taken out the aircraft, demanding that the U.S. "must, of necessity, respond to this attack."

He said the helicopter went down during an overnight patrol mission, but noted both pilots involved were "safe and uninjured."

Iran's state television reportedly says air defense sirens and explosions are being heard in multiple locations across the Persian Gulf ... including Bandar Abbas, Sirak and Qeshm. Some locations were reportedly struck several times.