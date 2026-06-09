President Trump Says U.S. Must Respond After Iran Shoots Down Apache Helicopter

Iran Shot Down U.S. Helicopter, We Must Retaliate!!!

President Trump says the United States is preparing to respond after Iran shot down a U.S. military helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump made the announcement Tuesday in a Truth Social post ... claiming Iranian forces brought down a "highly sophisticated Apache Helicopter" during an overnight patrol mission.

POTUS say two American pilots were aboard the airship ... and, fortunately, both escaped unharmed.

Trump says he's already been briefed by military officials .. and it sounds like retaliation is squarely on the table.

Earlier reports indicated a U.S. Army Apache had gone down near the Strait of Hormuz, but officials had not publicly confirmed what caused the incident.