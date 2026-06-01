President Trump Dropping $1.776 Billion Anti-Weaponization Fund

President Donald Trump is abandoning plans to hand out nearly $2 billion to his allies -- including J6 rioters -- on the heels of judges blocking the so-called anti-weaponization fund.

TMZ has confirmed the Dept. of Justice is opting to abide by the federal judges' ruling that it could not "under any circumstances" proceed with handing out money to people who believe they'd been targeted by the DOJ.

One source told Axios, which first reported the news, "It's dead for now."

In its official statement, the DOJ says, "This fund was open to anybody who was so weaponized, targeted, or persecuted, whether they were Democrat, Republican, Conservative, Independent, or otherwise."

However, when POTUS announced the plan to create the $1.776B fund ... his critics blasted him for what they called a "slush fund" to put cash in the pockets of Jan. 6 insurrectionists ... all of whom he already pardoned. Democrats and even some high-profile Republicans publicly voiced concerns about the move.

The fund was created as part of Trump's settlement of a lawsuit he'd filed against the IRS for leaking his tax returns. The prez agreed to drop the suit, and in return, the DOJ would create the fund and grant Trump and his businesses immunity from IRS audits.