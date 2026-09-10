‘Transformers’ Voice Actor Peter Cullen Laid to Rest in Beautiful Funeral Service

“Transformers” star Peter Cullen’s funeral featured highlights from his epic career ... with guests wearing Autobots merch, and an Eeyore quote gracing the front cover of the program.

The veteran voice actor was laid to rest Wednesday at Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills ... bringing out a large group of mourners who paid their respects.

Six men carried the maroon coffin to the gravesite ... where the crowd gathered under a large easy-up to protect them from the stifling L.A. heat.

While most people in attendance wore generic black suits and dresses, others decided on more eccentric outfits to underscore some of his career highlights.

One man wore a leather motorcycle jacket with a blue-and-red Autobots logo on the back. Optimus Prime’s iconic quote “No Matter The Cost!” was written above the logo. Another mourner wore a black-and-white shirt adorned with the same symbol-quote combination.

We also got a look at the program ... and, on the cover, there's a photo of Peter with an Eeyore quote -- “Thanks for noticing me" -- written at the bottom. Peter voiced Eeyore in several movies, TV shows and video games over the years.