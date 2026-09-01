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Michael Bay Says 'Transformers' Star Peter Cullen's Voice Gave Him Chills

Michael Bay on Peter Cullen Optimus Prime's Voice Still Transforms Me

By TMZ Staff
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SULLEN OVER CULLEN
Video: Michael Bay Was Floored by Peter Cullen’s ‘Transformers’ Voice
TMZ.com

Michael Bay says the first time he heard Peter Cullen speak as Optimus Prime, chills shot down his spine ... and decades later, losing him left Bay in tears.

The "Transformers" producer/director sat down with TMZ's Charlie Neff and recalled learning about Cullen's death last week ... saying he let the news sink in for about an hour before he cried.

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A VOICE TO REMEMBER
Video: Michael Bay Honors Peter Cullen with Optimus Prime Tribute
Bay Films

Michael has since put together a tribute video honoring Cullen ... looking back at the man and the voice that defined Optimus Prime.

He says he'll never forget hearing Cullen record Optimus for the first time ... stunned that such a booming voice was coming from a relatively small, cowboy boot-wearing horse guy.

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Getty

Michael's now helping make sure Cullen's legacy lives on outside the movies ... telling us he's working with the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Peter's honor, at the request of Cullen's family.

Bay says he's hosted plenty of Make-A-Wish kids over the years and called the organization amazing ... adding that's how Peter's loved ones want him remembered.

Remembering Peter Cullen
Launch Gallery
Remembering Peter Cullen Launch Gallery
Shutterstock/Instagram

As TMZ reported, Cullen died Wednesday at his Los Angeles home at 85, passing peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

Bay says billions of people have heard Cullen's voice over the years ... and, to him, Peter embodied everything Optimus Prime was supposed to be.

Check out the full interview on YouTube ... Michael also opens up about a heartwarming call he received from Shia LaBeouf six months ago.

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