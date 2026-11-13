Tyga and Madelaine Petsch Split After More Than Year-Long Romance

Tyga and Madelaine Petsch are dunzo apparently ... ending a more than year-long relationship.

The former couple called it quits just months after they were seen on a spooky date at Knotts Scary Farm back in September ... sources told PEOPLE.

The two were first romantically linked together in Feb. 2025 when they were spotted courtside at a Lakers game ... before appearing arm in arm at Vanity Fair and Instagram Vanities Party days later.

We got Tyga back in July ... and he stayed quiet on engagement rumors that had been swirling about him and Madelaine.

Play video content 7/31/26 Video: Tyga Arrives to His Album Release Party TMZ.com

While Madelaine never commented on their romance publicly, she said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast ... "I am at a place in my life where I've been a public figure for 10 years and I've tried to navigate my private and my public lives for a very long time, not very well... and like, I'm not going to [talk about my relationships]."