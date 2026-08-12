Tyga's $TARFACE Album Gets Rare 0/10 Pitchfork Rating For Using A.I.

Tyga's having a rough rollout for his latest album ... because Pitchfork just gave it an impressively awful 0/10 rating ... and it sounds like robots did him no favors.

Reviewer Drew Miller deemed the record "slop pop," calling it "smug and complacent and depressing."

He continued by delivering a lethal blow ... "Its very existence has made the world a worse place."

Miller slammed the musician for admittingly using A.I. on the project, saying ... "I'm not saying the record is A.I.-generated; all I'm saying is that I was personally able to generate a song that sounded exactly like '$TARFACE,' assuming it had included a song about a critic trying to write a review of a Tyga album."

In Vibe interview from earlier this month, Tyga copped to using A.I. as a tool, saying ... "And I know people are going to be mad about me saying this, but it's where technology is going. It's no different than when Auto-Tune came out."

This was a bit of a pivot from his People interview published a week before the Vibe piece, where he claimed ... "Everything that we used was stuff that they used in the '80s."

He continued ... "Now everybody uses the plug-ins and everything in Pro Tools. But we used a lot of the original hardware, and it just really gave it that warm sound."

Miller goes in on the artist, dissecting Tyga's lack of "human breath" and similarities to Fenix Flexin's song "Rubberz," which people speculate was also made using A.I. elements.

He called out the music industry as a whole for encouraging A.I.-generated music to get out of paying songwriters and session musicians for their time and art.

According to Miller, the result in Tyga's case is an album he says is "smug and complacent, an amalgam of '80s synth-pop and disco slapped together by someone who's seemingly never cared to listen to one synth-pop or disco record in his life."