Farrah Abraham Releases A.I. Sex Tape

Come Get a Load of My A.I. Sex Tape!!!

How's this for A.I. slop ... Farrah Abraham is releasing a new sex tape ... and it's all made with artificial intelligence.

Farrah is making history with the launch of the first-ever celebrity sex tape featuring a virtual replica ... and she's calling her A.I. masterpiece, "Farrah's Backdoor."

It's now available via A.I. platform OhChat ... and at first glance, Farrah's virtual twin looks exactly like the real deal.

Farrah says the sex tape marks a significant milestone for creator rights ... she's given full ownership of the IP behind her so-called digital twin, along with full oversight of how it is used and marketed. In other words, she has full visibility over the commercial performance of her new A.I. sex tape ... and we get full visibility of ... other things.

The A.I. sex tape is interesting on another level ... Farrah has a long-running dispute with Vivid Entertainment over the earnings and financial reporting for her original adult film, "Farrah Superstar: Backdoor Teen Mom."

This A.I. creation seems to be a response to that ... giving Farrah complete control of every stroke.

Farrah's giving her new release two thumbs way up ... saying ... "My new boy/girl A.I. sex tape is wild, extremely x-rated and I know my fans will love it."