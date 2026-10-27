Tyga Sued By Management Company for Fraud, No-Show at Beijing Venue

Tyga’s being sued by a Beijing management company for allegedly skipping out on a performance ... and the company is looking to collect a whopping $135K ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the rapper’s being sued for fraud and breach of contract after Beijing Tongxing Wanxin Catering Management claims he skipped out on an appearance he agreed to at Club Pac Star twice … even though they say they’d already paid.

The management company says Tyga was a no-show for 2 scheduled dates in 2023 -- August 4 and October 27.

The management company says they were told Tyga would reschedule for the first or second quarter of 2024 ... but it didn’t happen.

They say they were only ever refunded $10K as part of a settlement but never got the rest of the $145K they say they're owed ... and now they’re taking legal action to get their money back.