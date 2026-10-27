Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Win Legal War With My Chemical Romance Over Fake Uniforms

The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders have something new to cheer about ... they've scored a legal W against My Chemical Romance.

TMZ has learned DCC and MCR reached an agreement ... and it's a clear win for the famous cheer squad ... because the emo band agreed not to dress their cheerleaders up like the DCC for their upcoming concerts.

MCR can still do their act with cheerleaders dancing on stage ... they just can't make them look like DCC hotties, which they'd been doing before the company that owns the DCC brand -- Pro Silver Star -- had their legal team file for an injunction against MCR.

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As you know, the cheerleaders were not happy to learn the band's dancers were dressed in their uniforms ... and it wasn't your standard cheer choreo.

MCR's dancers do wave pom-poms, but then pick up prop guns to pretend to protect the band with a fake firefight ... before ultimately getting shot and crawling offstage.

There was an injunction filed Friday to get a judge to order the band to stop dressing dancers in the DCC uniforms, claiming it could cause "irreparable harm" to their brand.

But an agreement was reached before a court hearing ... MCR folded and DCC won big.