LSU Student Allegedly Raped at Gun Point in Freshman Dorm: Report

A Louisiana State University freshman was allegedly raped at gunpoint in an on-campus dormitory ... according to a report citing university police.

According to the New York Post -- citing an arrest warrant -- 21-year-old Ronald White was arrested and booked on felony rape and firearm charges.

The Post states cops received a call about an alleged rape that occurred at Spruce Hall ... an on-campus dormitory on the campus in Baton Rouge, LA.

Officers say the alleged victim told them she went to Spruce Hall earlier in the evening on Friday, October 23, to visit a friend. Cops say they were told that friend invited over a male acquaintance later in the evening who brought White with him.

The Post states the alleged victim told cops White suggested the pair leave the room to give the other two privacy ... and she says they went to a study room in the building.

Once in the study room, officers say the alleged victim told them White pulled out a black pistol and forced her to perform oral sex on him. Cops say she told them White told her to retrieve a paper towel at one point ... but instead she went down to the lobby and told someone to call the cops.

White allegedly ran from officers once they arrived ... but cops say they later discovered him hiding under a parked car. They say they found seven grams of marijuana on his person, but no firearm.

According to documents reviewed by the New York Post ... White claims the oral sex was consensual, and he never threatened the alleged victim.