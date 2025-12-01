Lane Kiffin Signs $91 Million Deal With LSU After Dramatic Ole Miss Exit

Lane Kiffin's sudden exit from Ole Miss for an SEC rival comes with a massive payday -- one that makes him one of the richest coaches in college football!

Kiffin -- who coached the Rebels the past six seasons -- was named the LSU Tigers' newest leader on Sunday ... and he reportedly signed a seven-year deal worth $91 million. This has him in the upper tier of the sport, comparable to top guys like Georgia's Kirby Smart, who inked a 10-year, $130 million extension in 2024, and Ohio State's Ryan Day ($12.5 million annual salary over seven years).

This move comes during Ole Miss' national championship hopes -- the Rebels are sitting at 11-1 and College Football Playoff bound ... and the fans haven't been shy about voicing their frustration.

They even came together at the airport and booed the 50-year-old as he was heading to Baton Rouge.

Some also flipped him off as he boarded the private jet.

Despite any sense of betrayal at Ole Miss, Kiffin defended his abrupt departure ... claiming it was a difficult decision influenced by his mentor/college football legend Nick Saban and Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll.

Kiffin also claimed he wanted to finish the season and continue coaching the Rebels through the CFP, but Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter denied his request.

"I know there's a lot of feelings and emotions right now," Kiffin said.

My interview with @Lane_Kiffin prior to his departure from Oxford to Baton Rouge.



•Why he chose LSU over Ole Miss

•Why he wasn’t in Sunday’s Ole Miss team meeting

•His response to not coaching Ole Miss in the playoff

•Why this took so long

•Peter Carroll’s important msg pic.twitter.com/GfBkE7fnHU — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) December 1, 2025 @MartySmithESPN