Lane Kiffin Reacts To Daughter Dating LSU Star Ahead Of Ole Miss Clash
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn't sweating his daughter's allegiances after hard-launching her relationship with LSU star Whit Weeks just days before the teams square off ... saying despite her beau being a Tiger, she's still pulling for pops!
Coach Kiffin got in on the social media buzz after his daughter, Landry, shared a cozied-up photo with the junior linebacker this week.
"Happy :)," the caption read.
Weeks left a comment on the post, saying, "Nice dude."
Of course, many people began to wonder where her loyalties lie ... as the fourth-ranked Tigers head into Oxford to take on the 13th-ranked Rebels on Saturday.
Dad or boyfriend?!
Well, Papa Kiffin put any speculation to bed, sharing an old photo of his daughter as a baby, saying, "Will be rooting for Rebs!!!"
Will be rooting for Rebs!!! 🩸 @OleMissFB https://t.co/2Pj5piGy6x— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 23, 2025 @Lane_Kiffin
The 50-year-old then seemed to indicate the game would be a barn burner, responding to another social media account, "Take the over."
The number is ~55.5, if betting is your cup of tea.
Take the over 🏈— Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 23, 2025 @Lane_Kiffin
It's unclear how long the two have been an item, but it's hard to imagine Lane only became aware of the relationship days before the big game.
Nothing beats a fun football rivalry ... hopefully it doesn't make things awkward for the holidays!