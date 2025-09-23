Lane Kiffin Reacts To Daughter Dating LSU Star Ahead Of Ole Miss Clash

But Still Rooting For Pops!

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn't sweating his daughter's allegiances after hard-launching her relationship with LSU star Whit Weeks just days before the teams square off ... saying despite her beau being a Tiger, she's still pulling for pops!

Coach Kiffin got in on the social media buzz after his daughter, Landry, shared a cozied-up photo with the junior linebacker this week.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Happy :)," the caption read.

Weeks left a comment on the post, saying, "Nice dude."

Of course, many people began to wonder where her loyalties lie ... as the fourth-ranked Tigers head into Oxford to take on the 13th-ranked Rebels on Saturday.

Dad or boyfriend?!

Well, Papa Kiffin put any speculation to bed, sharing an old photo of his daughter as a baby, saying, "Will be rooting for Rebs!!!"

The 50-year-old then seemed to indicate the game would be a barn burner, responding to another social media account, "Take the over."

The number is ~55.5, if betting is your cup of tea.

Take the over 🏈 — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) September 23, 2025 @Lane_Kiffin

It's unclear how long the two have been an item, but it's hard to imagine Lane only became aware of the relationship days before the big game.