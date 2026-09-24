Dak Prescott’s Ex Sarah Jane Ramos Denies Pregnancy Rumor, Implies Cheating

Just Getting THICK and Not Being Cheated On!!!

Dak Prescott's ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos is shutting down rumors that she's hiding a pregnancy ... and it looks like she's throwing some serious shade at the NFL star in the process.

Here's the deal ... Sarah responded to a social post speculating on whether or not she was pregnant based on some recent gym photos she was tagged in ... and she couldn't resist taking a shot that sure looks like it's aimed at Dak.

Sarah said she's getting thick and is eating better because she's the happiest she's been in a long time, explaining ... "That's usually what happens when you aren't getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy."

Tell us how you really feel!!!

Her cheating allegation -- which does not name Dak -- aside ... Sarah suggested that the concern over whether or not she's pregnant is "high key very weird."

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Dak and Sarah called off their wedding in March, a month before their wedding date, and were focused on co-parenting their two children.