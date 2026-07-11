Raiders Star Maxx Crosby Hits Stage In Las Vegas, Turns Up Star Studded Party!

Play video content Video: Maxx Crsoby TAO Hospitality Group

Raiders star Maxx Crosby grabbed the mic and graced the stage at Marquee LV Friday night … trading sacks for bars in front of some of the biggest stars in sports!

The All-Pro edge rusher -- fresh off three days of linking and learning with the NFL’s top pass rushers at his annual Sack Summit -- was in full-blown party mode at the nightclub inside The Cosmopolitan, one of the hottest in Sin City.

TMZ Sports is told 28-year-old Crosby -- stage name PlaqueBoyMaxx -- arrived just before midnight … and hung out until early in the morning, leaving after 3 AM.

Maxx performed "2am in Vegas," a single he dropped in April 2026.

It’s no shock you could’ve fielded an All-Star team from the dudes at the club.

This is one of the hottest weekends in Vegas. Not only was the Sack Summit — started by Von in 2017 — going down, but the NBA Summer League is also underway, and Conor McGregor is making his highly anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 239.

Speaking of the big fight. Crosby's a huge MMA fan ... so it's a good bet he'll be at T-Mobile Arena Saturday night to watch The Notorious and Max Holloway.