Maxx Crosby Happy to Be Back W/ Raiders After Ravens Trade Collapses

Maxx Crosby is addressing his fumbled trade from the Las Vegas Raiders to the Baltimore Ravens ... saying he's pumped to give it another go with his original team.

The five-time Pro Bowler shared his public statement on Wednesday via social media, just a day after the Ravens backed out of the transaction over concerns about Crosby's physical.

"Everything Happens For A Reason," Crosby said alongside a popular meme featuring WWE legend The Undertaker on X.

"Believe Nothing You Hear & Half Of What You See. Im A Raider. I’m Back. Run That S***."

The 28-year-old defensive end had a different tune when the supposed trade was announced ... expressing how "excited" he was to visit Baltimore and meet the team. He even vowed to give everything he has to bring a championship to B-More.

Crosby's first public statement about the failed trade also comes after his agent, CJ LaBoy, shut down several rumors surrounding the situation -- including Dianna Russini's report that claimed the Ravens were going to sign Crosby to a revised contract that "would have paid him near the top of the pass rusher market" and alleged medical concerns.