Maxx Crosby Trade Off, Raiders Claim Ravens Backed Out

Shocking news out of the NFL -- the Maxx Crosby trade is off -- and the Las Vegas Raiders are putting the blame on the Baltimore Ravens.

"The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby," the Raiders announced on Tuesday. "We will have no further comment at this time.”

No word yet as to why the Ravens changed their minds ... but reports are that it had something to do with his physical

It was set to be a massive return for the Raiders in exchange for the star pass rusher. Baltimore was supposed to send two first-round picks -- the 14th overall spot in next month's NFL draft and its 2027 first-round selection -- for Crosby.

The man himself was hyped for the chance to team up with two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson ... posting an edit of himself in a Ravens jersey on his Instagram.

But he was emotional about leaving the only team he had known for his entire NFL career, saying in a video that he couldn't believe "that this is a real thing."

"It's been seven years being with the nation. Raider Nation has given me everything."

The 28-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in five of the seven seasons he's been in the league. Over his career ... he's racked up 439 total tackles with 69.5 sacks and 11 forced fumbles.