Maxx Crosby Won't Rule Out Taking Future UFC Match, 'I Love Fighting'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Pro Bowl defensive end today ... UFC heavyweight champ down the road?!?

Maxx Crosby sure seems to think that's possible ... telling TMZ Sports he could see himself stepping into Dana White's Octagon at some point in the future.

Crosby, of course, is fully dedicated to his NFL career at the moment ... but he says he trains to be a beast on Sundays with daily boxing exercises -- and it's clear, it all could lead to a professional tilt later on.

"I love fighting," he told us this week while promoting his partnership with underwear company Saxx. "I love it, bro."

"Like, I truly love it," he continued. "So we'll see, you know what I mean? If my heart desires it, and I want to go in there, s***, I might. I'm not ever putting anything out the window."

The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Las Vegas Raiders superstar has actually had some on-the-mat experience with a UFC fighter ... back in 2023, he mixed it up with Sean Strickland for a few rounds.

He told Bradley Martyn the former champ "f***ed" his nose up during the encounter ... but he did say some of his blows caused Strickland's lip to split.

For now, though, Crosby will be relegated to watching UFC action from the sidelines as his football career is the clear priority ... but he does say he's going to be glued to the TV regardless when Alex Pereira takes on Khalil Rountree at UFC 307 this weekend.