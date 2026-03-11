Maxx Crosby Marks Sobriety Milestone After Ravens Deal Collapses

Maxx Crosby is marking a major personal milestone after his blockbuster move to Baltimore fell apart.

The star defensive end recognized another year of sobriety on Wednesday … sharing the accomplishment on social media while the NFL world reacted to the collapsed trade that would’ve sent him from Las Vegas to Baltimore.

“3/11/20. 6 Years Sober,” Crosby posted to X with two emojis: a bald eagle and a diamond. “God Doesn’t Make Mistakes.”

Crosby has been open about his recovery journey after checking into rehab for alcoholism in 2020 … and the anniversary has become a meaningful milestone for the five-time Pro Bowler. He and loved ones -- plus popular musician Shaboozey -- held a huge bash to recognize the feat on Saturday.

The timing is wild -- because just days earlier, it looked like Crosby was on the move in a massive deal. The Ravens had reportedly agreed to send two first-round draft picks to the Raiders for the star pass rusher.

But the blockbuster fell apart on Tuesday evening.

Baltimore backed out of the agreement after medical concerns surfaced during Crosby’s physical … reportedly related to the meniscus surgery he underwent earlier this year after a knee injury.

That sudden reversal stunned the league -- the trade had already been widely reported and was expected to finalize when the new NFL league year opened. Now, Crosby remains with the Raiders while both teams scramble to figure out their next move.

Crosby’s camp, however, isn’t worried about the injury narrative. His agent insists the defensive star is ahead of schedule in recovery and expected to return to elite form by the start of the 2026 season.

The 28-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in five of the seven seasons he's been in the league. Over his career ... he's racked up 439 total tackles with 69.5 sacks and 11 forced fumbles.