Maxx Crosby Details What Really Happened in Ravens Trade Gone Wrong

Maxx Crosby pulled back the curtain on one of the wildest NFL offseason twists in recent memory … and according to the Raiders superstar, things in Baltimore got real weird, real fast before the Ravens abruptly pulled the plug.

Crosby spilled all the tea on his podcast, “The Rush with Maxx Crosby,” detailing a chaotic visit to the Ravens’ facility that left him confused, stressed -- and eventually flying back home with no deal.

According to Crosby, the red flags popped up immediately … starting with the fact Ravens GM Eric DeCosta was basically MIA for the five hours Crosby was at the facility.

“I didn’t see him one time,” Crosby said. “I’m like, ‘Where’s Eric at?’ He just made the trade!”

Instead of shaking hands and celebrating his new team, Crosby says he was stuck grinding through long, drawn-out medical tests -- MRIs, scans, the whole nine -- focused heavily on his surgically repaired knee.

When he finally linked up with new head coach Jesse Minter, Crosby says the vibe was off.

“I dap him up … blank face. The energy was just weird.”

Then came the gut punch … DeCosta eventually sat him down and dropped a bomb that team doctors had concerns about his knee and wanted more opinions.

“I was terrified,” Crosby admitted. “I’m thinking, ‘What the f***? Is something wrong?’”

Crosby thought another surgery might be on the table … which could’ve wiped out his 2026 season. Desperate for answers, he called renowned surgeon Neal ElAttrache -- and got a completely different story.

“He told me, ‘Don’t listen to that s***. Your knee is great.’”

So Crosby calmed down … thinking the deal was still alive. Just minutes after being reassured by Ravens staff that everything was fine, Crosby got a call from his agent, CJ LaBoy -- with the exact opposite news.

“He’s like, ‘Yo, they’re backing out.’ I’m like, ‘Holy s***.’”

And just like that … the blockbuster trade that would’ve sent Crosby to Baltimore for two first-round picks completely unraveled.

Crosby says the whole thing flipped in a matter of minutes … leaving him stunned and heading straight back to Sin City -- the Ravens at least sent him on a private jet.